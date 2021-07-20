Ace Hardware opens doors to new Elk Grove location as retail space continues to fill up

Ace Hardware has opened its new Elk Grove location in the city’s Elk Grove Commons shopping center.

Ace takes the 18,000-square-foot space at 9680 Bruceville Road in the Commons at Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road that was once home to Cost Plus World Market. Cost Plus closed its doors in January.

Elk Grove Economic Development officials back in March confirmed the hardware chain’s second Elk Grove location joining Sheldon Ace Hardware on Grant Line Road. The larger and more centrally located Elk Grove and Bruceville location also fills the gap left when Northern California favorite Orchard Supply Hardware folded, closing its Laguna Marketplace location at Laguna Boulevard and Bruceville Road.