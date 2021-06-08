The Sacramento area is getting its first Bob’s Discount Furniture store. Here’s where

A Bob’s Discount Furniture location is seen in Woodbridge, Va., in this undated photo. The national chain is coming to Elk Grove in 2021. Bob's Discount Furniture

National chain Bob’s Discount Furniture is moving into Elk Grove’s Laguna Crossroads shopping center, the latest retailer to set up shop in the city.

The Connecticut-based home furniture and decor retailer with stores and outlets in 23 states has more than 20 California locations, but the Elk Grove location will be the chain’s first in the Sacramento region.

So far, only a storefront sign from property manager Donahue Schriber tells shoppers that the furniture chain is coming to the Crossroads.

But Bob’s will move into the space once occupied by local shoppers’ favorite Stein Mart. The Florida-based chain called it quits last summer.

Bob’s Discount Furniture is the latest to move into the Target-anchored center at Laguna Boulevard and Bruceville Road. Specialty ‘tween-and-teen retailer Five Below recently opened. Ross Stores and Ulta Beauty are set to open soon.

It’s the latest business planning to open in Elk Grove. Other recent announcements include Fatburger and a mystery grocery store at The Ridge.