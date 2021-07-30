Elk Grove police invite residents, business owners to join chief’s advisory panel

Elk Grove police are calling on residents and business owners to join a panel of advisers helping to shape the department’s community policing efforts.

The Chief’s Community Advisory Board is accepting applications.

The advisory board is “intended to provide a forum for community concerns and the goal is to have a broad spectrum of viewpoints represented,” say department officials.

Members will work with Elk Grove Police Chief Timothy Albright on community policing strategies, relations between the department and the community and increasing public awareness regarding policy and other issues.

Find more information about the Community Advisory Board and information on how to apply at the department’s website, www.elkgrovepd.org.