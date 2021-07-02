‘Nail ‘em’ is the call as Elk Grove cracks down on illegal fireworks this July 4

Residents of Elk Grove and other capital region communities can use the “Nail ‘em” mobile app to report sightings of illegal fireworks. Getty Images

“Nail ‘em.”

That’s the rallying cry behind Elk Grove’s new campaign to go after people possessing and setting off illegal fireworks heading into the Independence Day holiday.

Residents can use the “Nail ‘em” mobile app or contact Elk Grove Police Department via email at fireworks@elkgrovepd.org to report sightings of illegal fireworks.

Elk Grove police officers on the ground and drones in the skies are cracking down on the illegal aerial displays.

Elk Grove Police, Cosumnes Fire Department and the city’s code enforcement office are teaming to patrol for illegal fireworks and cite offenders, Elk Grove police officials said this week.

Members of the police Real-Time Information Center, the nerve center of the department’s city-wide camera network, and its unmanned aircraft detail, are working with officers assigned to illegal fireworks calls.

Spotting an illegal firework is easy: “Any firework that goes up in the air and explodes is illegal and dangerous,” said Cosumnes Fire Department officials.

The only fireworks legal in California are “Safe and Sane” fireworks sold from Monday, June 28, through midnight July 4, fire officials said. “Safe and Sane” fireworks carry the name and the State Fire Marshal seal.