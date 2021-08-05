Boosting numbers of Black- and brown-owned businesses is topic of Elk Grove Chamber forum

Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce

The Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual roundtable Monday to discuss the challenges Black and brown business owners and entrepreneurs face and how to close the gap of minority-owned businesses in the city.

The free 3 p.m. Zoom event led by the chamber’s Economic Equity Task Force will trade ideas and solutions to increase the numbers of Black- and brown-owned shingles and storefronts and build a pathway to African-American and Latino entrepreneurship.

Find more information at business.elkgroveca.com.

Registration is open. Those who wish to register can email the chamber’s Alexis Prince at aprince@elkgroveca.com for a meeting link.