How to support Black businesses and events in Sacramento as California reopens the economy

DJ’s from Baseone.fm, Kiare Thompson, left and Dante Wright-Syphax, work the stage at Algorhythm, a networking event for professionals, artists and entrepreneurs, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Esther’s Park in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood. jpierce@sacbee.com

Sacramento and California are about to take a big step toward returning to normal. Gov. Gavin Newsom is lifting many of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions on businesses on June 15.

That means capacity limits and physical distancing restrictions at indoor settings will be lifted. Mask requirements will be loosened, especially for those who are fully vaccinated.

The past year has been marked not only by a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 1,700 people in Sacramento County alone, it has also seen a renewed focus on social justice issues and supporting all of our communities. As the economy begins to open up, we’ve assembled a list of activities, summer outings and events where you can support Black entrepreneurs and business owners in Sacramento.

Black community events in Sacramento

The Black Artist Foundry will be celebrating the reopening by hosting their first in person event at The Russ Room on June 17. They will hold a mixer and networking opportunity for Black artists in Sacramento as they host a meet and greet. The free event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets must be reserved here.

Of course, there’s Algorhythm at Esther Park, which occurs every first and third Saturday of the month. We recently wrote a short feature article on their idea of building community and camaraderie through music. Check them out from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Another day party you should attend is The Vibe Day Party. It’s every fourth Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., located at 429 J St. Sounds will be provided by DJ Smurph of Sacramento. Food is served from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It becomes a party after the food is served. Purchase tickets here.

You can go out and enjoy food, music, and culture with the family at the African Market Place at Florin Square. Every first and third Saturday of the month, they are welcoming folk throughout the city from noon to 6 p.m.

For those who like to enjoy a glass of wine, 1913’s Vibes and Wine has the largest selection of Black-owned wine in the city of Sacramento. The classy event is every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Tickets are available here.

Activities for kids

Get your kids out of the house, the video games can wait for when the sun goes down. Put them into some physical activity this summer since virtual P.E. classes weren’t sufficient exercise.

Solid Ground Sports is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that offers one-on-one training, camps and clinics in basketball and football to kids ages 5 to 18. They are notable for hosting football camps for girls. On June 26, they will host the She Rocks Girls Flag Football camp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The camp is held at the Franklin Boyce Community Park. Registration is available here.

Diamond Chest Fitness founder Alphonso James is launching a kids program this summer that will focus on teaching kids about nutrition while completing fun exercises.

“I teach them how to lose weight and the importance of understanding carbs, fats and proteins,” said James, in a previous interview with The Bee.

Touch Shooting will be hosting Touch University, part of a series of basketball camps and clinics that teach athletes to play the game the right way and builds character and leaders along the way. The camp dates are June 11, June 14-16, and June 28-30.

Juneteenth is coming

The reopening of the state is happening right before Juneteenth, on June 19. With the date falling on a Saturday this year, there will be many celebrations around Sacramento. Here are a few you can attend:

Sacramento’s 18th annual Juneteenth Festival will take place at William Land Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be food vendors, an art contest, and educational booths about health and wellness.

Elk Grove’s The Rising will host their Juneteenth Summer Bash from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to hang out and celebrate. There will be food, music and activities such as basketball. The event is free and open to the public. The event will be held at 3035 Maritime Dr. in Elk Grove.

Although not specified as a Juneteenth event, it does fall on the date: Parking Lot Pull Up at 2100 Watt Ave. from noon to 6 p.m. will have local vendors. There will be free food, free games, and a live DJ and local performance.