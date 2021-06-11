Indoor fun is back: Where to take the kids on hot summer days in the Sacramento area

Indoor venues have been slowly reopening as COVID-19 infection rates are on the decline in the Sacramento region. And starting June 15, most physical distancing and capacity limits for indoor activities will go away under an order from the California Department of Public Health.

With students wrapping up the school year, and families looking for summer activities, parents may be looking for indoor activities to keep children busy and away from the Sacramento heat. All are subject to capacity limits, mask requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

The Sacramento Bee compiled a short list of 10 local indoor places for families to enjoy this summer.

Enchambered - Arden Arcade

Enchambered is an escape room where guests come in and are metaphorically locked into a themed environment finding hidden clues, solving puzzles and playing logic games.

The venue, located in the Arden Arcade area, was closed during the pandemic, and is open to guests who book in advance on their website.

Guests must purchase three or five tickets to play indoor challenges. The venue sets room capacities at 8 to 10 guests per room.

“We used to combine groups, but now with restrictions we don’t do that anymore,” said Enchambered co-owner Coleen Messteri. “We are still mandating masks, but once they get into the room, that’s a personal choice if they want to take it off but we do encourage them to keep it on.”

Messteri said she hopes party rooms will be open after the state’s June 15 reopening date. Once party rooms are open, guests can bring their own food to the party room.

Employees have a full hour between games to disinfect all props and hard surfaces with medical-grade disinfectants.

Address: 2230 Arden Way, Suite C, Sacramento

Hours: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., everyday

Phone: (916) 674-2008

Chuck E. Cheese - Elk Grove

Chuck E. Cheese is open for business, and as of June 3, the Elk Grove location no longer required reservations to enter.

The indoor center will operate at 25% capacity until orders by the governor and the Chuck E. Cheese head office allow them to reopen for full capacity. But the Chuck E. Cheese venues are large, and 25% means they can welcome about 200 people inside at once. Once the business hits capacity, the business will hold the door and allow additional people to enter once patrons leave.

The salad bar is still closed, but families can order pizzas.

Masks are required to enter and to play all the games. Patrons can remove their masks only at their tables while eating.

Address: 9161 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday

Phone: (916) 714-6923

John’s Incredible Pizza - Roseville

Located in Roseville, John’s Incredible Pizza is a go-to spot for birthdays, end of the school year gatherings and weekend fun.

Paid admission is required for entry.

Officials at the Roseville location said that changes to capacity will depend on local and state guidelines. Party rooms are available.

John’s offers curbside pick up and delivery for pizza. The lunch buffet is currently closed, but patrons can purchase all menu items through table service. Officials said they hope to reopen the buffet soon.

Everyone is required to wear a mask in the play and arcade areas.

Address: 384 N. Sunrise Ave., Roseville

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. Game room open 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Phone: (916) 772-1111

Studio Movie Grill and the Children’s Summer Series- Rocklin

Movie theaters have been slowly opening over the past few months. Rocklin’s Studio Movie Grill offers movies and an extensive American Grill menu all from your seat.

“It’s a great way to see an old favorite and escape the heat,” says Nicole Smith of Rocklin.

Address: 5140 Commons Dr., Rocklin

Hours: Show times can be found on the theater website.

Palladio Luxe Cinema - Folsom

The Luxe Cinema is temporarily closed. The cinema is scheduled to reopen for business June 25. The luxury concept theater provides large reclining seats, with at-your-seat dining services. Movie goers can instead attend movies at the Folsom Palladio 16 Cinema reopened in March, where refreshments and popcorn and soda refills are now permitted.

Urban Air Adventure Park - Sacramento

The trampoline adventure park on Arden Way is taking safety precautions.

“Due to current capacity mandates, reservations are required for all park visits and tickets are required for all visitors and spectators,” according to the company’s website. “We cannot accommodate walk-ins at this time.”

Memberships are available. Inside you’ll find a ropes course, bumper cars, climbing walls and other adventures.

Address: 1700 Arden Way, Sacramento

Hours: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday to Friday. Noon to 8 p.m., Saturday to Tuesday.

Phone: (916) 930-6822

The Alley, bowling - Elk Grove

The Alley, the relatively new bowling alley that opened when Strikes closed, is open Thursday through Sunday. Sit down, indoor dining is available while customers bowl, or play indoor ax throwing, billiards, ping pong and arcade games.

The Alley is not accepting cash at this time. Masks are required at all times and “may only be removed during the physical act of eating or drinking,” according to its website.

There’s also an outdoor biergarten, but it’s temporarily closed and should be reopening soon, according to the website.

Address: 3443 Laguna Blvd., #150, Elk Grove

Hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday and Friday. 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday. 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday

Phone: (916) 226-2695

Rebounderz - Sacramento

Rebounderz, an indoor trampoline park, is located in Country Club Plaza.

Entry is based on a first come and first serve, walk-in basis. The 50,000-square-foot, air conditioned venue offers guests a massive jumper, warrior courses, trampoline dodge ball, a jump tower and a rock climbing wall. Rebounderz is suitable for children as young as the age of 2.

Rebounderz is accepting birthday party reservations. Masks are required.

The indoor playground and parents’ lounge are now open for summer hours.

Address: 2401 Butano Dr., Sacramento

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Thursday. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday.

Wacky Tacky - Rancho Cordova

Both Wacky Tacky’s Rancho Cordova and Roseville locations are open for business with limited capacity. The indoor open play area provides a jungle like gymnasium for young children, and also allows families to book private parties.

No outside cupcakes, meals and pizzas are allowed at Wacky Tacky. The sites are “constantly disinfecting all surfaces and the facilities are sanitized on the hour. Also, we are practicing social distancing,” the company’s website says.

The business is not accepting cash to help prevent the spread of viruses.

Wacky Tacky administration request that guests call in to check for open play time and party availability.

SeaQuest - Folsom

SeaQuest, which opened its doors in Folsom in late 2018, has been closed for most of the year. The indoor aquarium reopened its doors welcoming adults and children to swim with stingrays and feed sea otters.

Address: 430 Palladio Pkwy., #1801, Folsom

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Noon to 6 p.m., Sundays.

Phone: (916) 673-9972