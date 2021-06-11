New spots to shop in 2021: These Sacramento entrepreneurs opened businesses during COVID

When Mikaela Baker left her job as a full-time flight attendant last summer to help her young daughter with online learning, she was thrilled to finally indulge in a lifelong passion — turning her home into an urban jungle.

As her plant collection ramped up, the south Sacramento native started giving small clippings to friends and family. Seeing the joy on their faces and the way the plants were breathing life into their homes, Baker wondered whether she could expand her enterprise and make some money on the side.

“I just said, ‘Let me try to make this into a thing,’“ Baker said.

What started as a small plant propagation operation has blossomed into a full-blown business called Sac City Stems. After running an online shop for several months and selling plants at pop-up events, Baker opened a full brick-and-mortar retail store in East Sacramento a few weeks ago.

None of it would have been possible without the life-altering shifts in work, school and social life spurred by the pandemic, Baker said. “I don’t imagine myself being brave enough to step out on a limb like that if everything was our old normal,” she said. “People tell us all the time that we helped them get through the pandemic.”

Baker is part of a diverse cohort of new entrepreneurs, artisans and cooks in Sacramento who have embarked on building brands and businesses — hyper-online, locally-minded, event-oriented — despite a year of pandemic-induced economic turmoil.

They’re finding customers. Baker said Sacramentans are increasingly interested in spending their money locally and supporting their neighbors, especially as the economy begins to open up again. And in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Baker said many people are more conscious than ever about supporting diverse businesses run by queer entrepreneurs, Black owners, women artisans and more.

“Shopping at a small business is much more fulfilling than it would be at Target because people have learned to see each other on a personal level during the pandemic in a way they haven’t before,” she said.

New local businesses to shop in Sacramento

As we prepare for a fully reopened California economy, here are some Sacramento-based businesses that opened last year, run by a diverse pool of entrepreneurs, where you can spend your coin:

For your new plant purchases, you’ll need some new pots. Sac City Stems will be selling exclusive Cat Ceramics planters. You can see more creations on Instagram, including incense holders, pipes and some very cute mugs. A restock is coming soon; sign up to be notified here.

Sunrise Pottery is another new ceramics business started by Jeremiah Rauls last year. Rauls creates planters, coffee filter holders, coasters and more. Wares can be purchased at their online shop.

For handmade jewelry and homewares, check out Sun Siren Creations, which offers resin-based earrings, incense holders, keychains and more. Owner Deborah Escobar, who graduated last year, also does custom designs. Find her on Instagram.

(Many of these creators were expected to be selling goods at the BIPOC Community Art Market on June 12 at Project 25.)

To quench your thirst when it gets ridiculously hot, consider getting some cold-pressed juices from Juiced by Kenya. The new summer juice favorite blend, called refresher, has watermelon, pineapple and lemon. You can buy bottles online, or find out where Juiced by Kenya will be selling in-person on Instagram.

For food, check out La Mini Birrieria, an adorable pink food van that offers birria tacos, churro cheesecake, horchata and more. They operate at 1951 North Ave. on Wednesdays, at The Creative Space on Thursdays, and at various other food festivals throughout the week. Follow where they’re popping up next on Instagram.

Need something for your next dinner date? FoodSmith Dining is an LGBTQ+ owned personal chef service offering meal prep, weekend brunches, multi-course dinners and more. Chef Jay specializes in French, Italian and American steakhouse style menus, and can be contacted through their website.

And for streetwear, head over to the virtual racks of Momoyao Studio. Anime-inspired original illustrations and embroidery adorn baggy tees, beanies and sweatshirts here. The inventory is regularly updated, and you can shop for merch at their online store.

Have you opened or heard about a new business since the pandemic began that we missed? Let us know at equitylab@sacbee.com.