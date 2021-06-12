Reopening Guide: What to know and do in Sacramento as the state officially reopens

The Sacramento Bee Reopening Guide. McClatchy Design

After 15 long months of living in the coronavirus pandemic, life is returning to normal in California, and it’s time for us to (safely) celebrate. This is where The Bee’s Sacramento Reopening Guide comes in.

Looking to go see live music or check out a new restaurant? We’ve got you covered. Wondering where to take the kids for some indoor fun on a hot day? There’s a story on that, too.

There’s something for everyone: Parents, commuters, avid diners, travelers. And more stories will follow in the days ahead, so check back often.

Take a quick look at the guide below, and in the meantime, head to a restaurant or the mountains or a local shop.

It’s time to reopen.

How California’s mask rules will change June 15

California’s mask guidelines will loosen but not disappear entirely on Tuesday, June 15, the same day capacity limits, social distancing requirements and most COVID-19 restrictions on businesses are set to end.

What are the rules for the fully vaccinated? What about the workplace? We created a breakdown of where you will and will not need to wear a mask depending on your vaccination.

»» Find the rules here

Best Sacramento restaurants that opened during COVID

Our food reporter Benjy Egel created a searchable database of 30 new restaurants that grabbed his eye as they opened during the coronavirus pandemic.







As Egel puts it, these restaurants are still looking for their regulars. Maybe you’re one of them.

»» See the list of restaurants

New spots to shop in Sacramento

A diverse cohort of new entrepreneurs, artisans and cooks has emerged in Sacramento. They have embarked on building brands and businesses — hyper-online, locally-minded, event-oriented — despite a year of pandemic-induced economic turmoil.

And in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, business owner Mikaela Baker said many people are more conscious than ever about supporting diverse businesses run by queer entrepreneurs, Black owners, women artisans and more.

»» Learn more about these businesses

What’s new at Sacramento International Airport

Air travel in the United States is starting to pick back up.

Those flying into and out of Sacramento International Airport for the first time in awhile will notice some changes. We’ve compiled a guide to SMF as California – and much of the United States – reopens.

»» See the full guide to what’s changed

Road trips: 10 destinations within 5 hours of Sacramento

Tired of being pent up during the COVID-19 pandemic, but not quite ready to fly? Many are hitting the road for shorter vacations and day trips. Others are focused on a safe outdoorsy experience. For thousands of Northern Californians, this will be the summer of the road trip.

Here are 10 getaways within a five-hour drive of Sacramento that are delightful, each in their own way, and a little less congested.

»» Read the full list of nearby getaways

Heading back to the movies? What to expect at local theaters

Sacramento Bee reporter Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks wrote about her memory of a time last year when she thought she was never going to go back to a movie theater.

“Now fully vaccinated, and with a smorgasbord of films slated to arrive this summer on my movie-watching agenda, I decided it was time to head out downtown and catch a flick,” she said.

»» Read about how the movie-going experience has changed

How breweries survived the pandemic, and what’s next

Sacramento-area breweries were forced to get creative during the pandemic. Most built their business models around in-person dining and drinking; when they were forced to adapt, virtually all of them changed course.

It worked. No brewery in the Sacramento area went out of business during the pandemic. And the changes they made are likely to linger as they fully reopen for business June 15.

»» Read about what’s next for breweries

How Sacramento-area venues are preparing for live entertainment

Live entertainment venues are now piecing their once-booming venues back together.

Lyndsay Burch, the associate artistic director of the B Street Theatre, said it will take time to rebuild the business and win back patrons, while Marina Texeira, owner of the Torch Club in downtown Sacramento, says the reopening of California will happen too quickly.

»» Read more about how local venues are preparing

Where to see live music and plays this summer

Ready to attend a show? We’ve compiled a list of venues in the Sacramento region of Northern California that have plans to bring back live entertainment.

»» See the list of events

How to support Black businesses, events





The past year has also seen a renewed focus on social justice issues and supporting all of our communities.







As the economy begins to open up, we’ve assembled a list of activities, summer outings and events where you can support Black entrepreneurs and business owners in Sacramento.

»» Learn more about the Black businesses and events

Local indoor fun is back: Where to take the kids

Indoor venues have been slowly reopening as COVID-19 infection rates are on the decline in the Sacramento region. And starting June 15, most physical distancing and capacity limits for indoor activities will go away.

With students wrapping up the school year, and families looking for summer activities, parents may be looking for indoor activities to keep children busy and away from the Sacramento heat. We compiled a list of 10 local indoor places for families to enjoy this summer.

»» See the full list here

Remote work is here to stay for California state employees

Working for California’s state government will never be the same after the coronavirus pandemic, and that’s how employees want it, according to remote work data published by the state.

»» Here’s what it means for DMV, CalSTRS and CalPERS offices