Where to see live music and plays in the Sacramento region this summer
Live music is coming back to Sacramento and California. So is the theater.
As the state emerges from more than a year of pandemic-forced closures on June 15, we’ve compiled a list of venues in the Sacramento region of Northern California that have plans to bring back live entertainment.
There are some big shows coming to the region this year. The newly-renovated SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center – formerly the Community Center Theater – in downtown Sacramento hosts “Hamilton.” And Colombian music superstar Maluma reopens Golden 1 Center to live music.
Here’s our guide to more than a dozen spots across the region, big and small, and links to where to find tickets. Know of another venue or event worth highlighting? Drop us an email.
Broadway Sacramento
1510 J St., No. 200, Sacramento
Contact: 916-446-5880
Show to see:
Hamilton
Location: SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, 1301 L St., Sacramento
Dates: Sep. 15 to Oct. 10
Tickets for shows through 2021
Golden 1 Center
500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento
Contact: 888-915-4647
Shows to see:
Papi Juancho: Maluma World Tour
Date: Sep. 2
Time: to be determined
Alejandro Fernàndez
Date: Sep. 11
Time: to be determined
Gold Over America Tour
Date: Sep. 29
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Kane Brown
Date: Oct. 1
Time: to be determined
Toyota Amphitheatre
2677 Forty mile Rd., Wheatland
530-743-5200
Shows to see:
Jonas Brothers: The Remember This Tour
Date: Aug. 28
Time: 7 p.m.
Jason Aldean: Back in the Saddle Tour 2021
Date: Sep. 23, 2021
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Brad Paisley
Date: Sept. 30
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Luke Bryan: Proud to be Right Here 2021
Date: Oct. 10, 2021
Time: 7 p.m.
The Doobie Brothers - 50th Anniversary Tour
Date: Oct. 14, 2021
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Ace of Spades
1417 R St., Sacramento
Contact: 916-930-0220
Shows to see:
Beartooth: The Below Tour
Date: Aug. 17
Time: 6 p.m.
Pvris
Date: Aug. 30
Time: 7 p.m.
Between the Buried and Me: An Evening with
Date: Aug. 31
Time: 7 p.m.
Memorial Auditorium
1515 J St., Sacramento
Contact: 916-808-5181
Shows to see:
Louis the Child: Euphoria Tour
Date: Sep. 18
Time: 7 p.m.
The 85 South Show Live
Date: Oct. 2
Time: 8 p.m.
Brothers Osborne: We’re not for Everyone
Date: Oct. 16
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Relapse Tour
Date: Dec. 17
Time: 7 p.m.
Harlow’s
2708 J St., Sacramento
Contact: 916-441-4693
Shows to see:
Rakim
Date: Aug. 12
Time: 9 p.m.
21 and older
Agent Orange
Date: Aug. 19
Time: 8 p.m.
Stevie Redstone
Date: Aug. 21
Time: 7 p.m.
Electric Six
Date: Sep. 3
Time: 8 p.m.
21 and over
The Torch Club
904 15th St., Sacramento
Contact: 916-443-2797
Shows to see:
Island of Black and White
Date: June 17
Time: 9 p.m.
Aki Kumar
Date: June 18
Time: 9 p.m.
Peter Petty and his Double P Revue
Date: June 19
Time: 9 p.m.
You Front the Band
Date: June 20
Time: 9 p.m.
B Street Theatre
2700 Capitol Ave., Sacramento
Contact: 916-443-5300
Shows to see:
Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses
Date: July 30
Time: 7 p.m.
Greg Adams & East Bay Soul
Date: Aug. 7
Time: 7 p.m.
Mick Martin’s Big Blues Band
Date: Aug. 28
Time: 7 p.m.
Ray Charles Project
Date: Sep. 2
Time: 7 p.m.
Crest Theater
1013 K St., Sacramento
916-467-3356
Shows to see:
The Mother Hips
Date: July 10
Time: 7 p.m.
Happy Together Tour
Date: July 12
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Rodrigo Y Gabriela
Date: Sep. 10
Time: 7:30 p.m.
An Evening with the Monkees
Date: Sep. 14
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Goldfield Trading Post
1630 J Street, Sacramento
916-476-5076
Shows to see:
Leslie Mendelson
Date: June 18
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Hill Country Truckers
Date: July 17
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Lost Dog Street Band
Date: Aug. 27
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Weathers
Date: Sep. 15
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Amphitheater at Quarry Park
4000 Rocklin Rd., Rocklin
916-625-5200
Shows to see:
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Dates: June 10 to June 12
Time: 7 p.m.
Flock of Seagulls with Men Without Hats
Date: June 25
Time: 7 p.m.
Warrant
Date: July 17
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Parmalee
Date: July 30
Time: 7 p.m.
The Center for the Arts
314 W Main St., Grass Valley
530-274-8384
Shows to see:
Summer Concert Series Featuring Taj Mahal
Location: 11228 McCourtney Rd., Grass Valley
Date: June 12
Time: 7 p.m.
Summer Concert Series Featuring Los Lobos
Date: June 19
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Saritah
Date: June 24
Time: 8 p.m.
Auburn State Theatre
985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
530-885-0156
Shows to see:
The Drowsy Chaperon
Dates: Sep. 4 to Sep. 19
Times: vary
AST Presents: The Brubeck Brothers Quartet
Date: Sep. 24
Time: 7:30 p.m.
AST Presents Ann Hampton Callaway Diva Power
Date: Oct. 1
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento Theatre Company
STC has a series of summer camps for young actors. Learn more at www.sactheatre.org/events.
Capital Stage
No information about upcoming shows has been released.
