Where to see live music and plays in the Sacramento region this summer

Live music is coming back to Sacramento and California. So is the theater.

As the state emerges from more than a year of pandemic-forced closures on June 15, we’ve compiled a list of venues in the Sacramento region of Northern California that have plans to bring back live entertainment.

There are some big shows coming to the region this year. The newly-renovated SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center – formerly the Community Center Theater – in downtown Sacramento hosts “Hamilton.” And Colombian music superstar Maluma reopens Golden 1 Center to live music.

Here's our guide to more than a dozen spots across the region, big and small, and links to where to find tickets.

Broadway Sacramento

1510 J St., No. 200, Sacramento

Contact: 916-446-5880

Show to see:

Hamilton

Location: SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, 1301 L St., Sacramento

Dates: Sep. 15 to Oct. 10

Tickets for shows through 2021

Golden 1 Center

500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento

Contact: 888-915-4647

Shows to see:

Papi Juancho: Maluma World Tour

Date: Sep. 2

Time: to be determined

Tickets

Alejandro Fernàndez

Date: Sep. 11

Time: to be determined

Tickets

Gold Over America Tour

Date: Sep. 29

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets

Kane Brown

Date: Oct. 1

Time: to be determined

Tickets

2677 Forty mile Rd., Wheatland

530-743-5200

Shows to see:

Jonas Brothers: The Remember This Tour

Date: Aug. 28

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets

Jason Aldean: Back in the Saddle Tour 2021

Date: Sep. 23, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets

Brad Paisley

Date: Sept. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets

Luke Bryan: Proud to be Right Here 2021

Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets

The Doobie Brothers - 50th Anniversary Tour

Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets

Ace of Spades

1417 R St., Sacramento

Contact: 916-930-0220

Shows to see:

Beartooth: The Below Tour

Date: Aug. 17

Time: 6 p.m.

Tickets

Pvris

Date: Aug. 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets

Between the Buried and Me: An Evening with

Date: Aug. 31

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets

Memorial Auditorium

1515 J St., Sacramento

Contact: 916-808-5181

Shows to see:

Louis the Child: Euphoria Tour

Date: Sep. 18

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets

The 85 South Show Live

Date: Oct. 2

Time: 8 p.m.

Tickets

Brothers Osborne: We’re not for Everyone

Date: Oct. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets

Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Relapse Tour

Date: Dec. 17

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets

Harlow’s

2708 J St., Sacramento

Contact: 916-441-4693

Shows to see:

Rakim

Date: Aug. 12

Time: 9 p.m.

21 and older

Tickets

Agent Orange

Date: Aug. 19

Time: 8 p.m.

Tickets

Stevie Redstone

Date: Aug. 21

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets

Electric Six

Date: Sep. 3

Time: 8 p.m.

21 and over

Tickets

The Torch Club

904 15th St., Sacramento

Contact: 916-443-2797

Shows to see:

Island of Black and White

Date: June 17

Time: 9 p.m.

Aki Kumar

Date: June 18

Time: 9 p.m.

Peter Petty and his Double P Revue

Date: June 19

Time: 9 p.m.

You Front the Band

Date: June 20

Time: 9 p.m.

More information here.

B Street Theatre

2700 Capitol Ave., Sacramento

Contact: 916-443-5300

Shows to see:

Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses

Date: July 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets

Greg Adams & East Bay Soul

Date: Aug. 7

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets

Mick Martin’s Big Blues Band

Date: Aug. 28

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets

Ray Charles Project

Date: Sep. 2

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets

Crest Theater

1013 K St., Sacramento

916-467-3356

Shows to see:

The Mother Hips

Date: July 10

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets

Happy Together Tour

Date: July 12

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets

Rodrigo Y Gabriela

Date: Sep. 10

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets

An Evening with the Monkees

Date: Sep. 14

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets

Goldfield Trading Post

1630 J Street, Sacramento

916-476-5076

Shows to see:

Leslie Mendelson

Date: June 18

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Tickets

Hill Country Truckers

Date: July 17

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Tickets

Lost Dog Street Band

Date: Aug. 27

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Tickets

Weathers

Date: Sep. 15

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Tickets

Amphitheater at Quarry Park

4000 Rocklin Rd., Rocklin

916-625-5200

Shows to see:

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Dates: June 10 to June 12

Time: 7 p.m.

Free reservations required

Flock of Seagulls with Men Without Hats

Date: June 25

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets

Warrant

Date: July 17

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Tickets

Parmalee

Date: July 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets

The Center for the Arts

314 W Main St., Grass Valley

530-274-8384

Shows to see:

Summer Concert Series Featuring Taj Mahal

Location: 11228 McCourtney Rd., Grass Valley

Date: June 12

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets

Summer Concert Series Featuring Los Lobos

Date: June 19

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Tickets

Saritah

Date: June 24

Time: 8 p.m.

Tickets

Auburn State Theatre

985 Lincoln Way, Auburn

530-885-0156

Shows to see:

The Drowsy Chaperon

Dates: Sep. 4 to Sep. 19

Times: vary

Tickets

AST Presents: The Brubeck Brothers Quartet

Date: Sep. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets

AST Presents Ann Hampton Callaway Diva Power

Date: Oct. 1

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets

Sacramento Theatre Company

STC has a series of summer camps for young actors. Learn more at www.sactheatre.org/events.

Capital Stage

No information about upcoming shows has been released.