Summer school options grow for Sacramento-area students trying to make up for learning loss

Sixth-grade teacher Heidi Emerson unpacks a box of supplies in her classroom at Franklin Elementary School on Friday, March 12, 2021, as she prepares her classroom for the Elk Grove School Districts return to in-person classes. Elk Grove will offer summer school programs at several school sites in June. jpierce@sacbee.com

A school year dominated by distance learning – and in many cases, learning loss – is winding down. That’s leaving parents like Sarah DeLucas to wonder what summer programs will be offered by school districts in the Sacramento region.

Concerned that her first grader may be held back, DeLucas hopes to enroll her daughter in a summer program. DeLucas’ daughter spent the year in distance learning and is not yet reading at the level of her peers.

“She did great for a lot of the year but recently her drive to learn is fading and it is causing more stress for her and I both,” DeLucas said. “I know that would change tremendously if she could be in school during the summer around her peers.”

As schools begin to prepare for full returns to in-person instruction in the fall, officials say they must contend with the fact that students may suffer from learning loss or the risk of retention after spending much of the 2020-21 school year online, isolated from their teachers, peers and the resources they needed to succeed.

School districts are beginning to announce in-person summer plans that would not only focus on academic learning, but enrichment programs that would help children with their social and emotional well-being.

With interest in summer programs high, just months after campuses across Sacramento County reopened, school districts are working to ensure they have enough teachers to provide activities.

Teachers feel pandemic burnout

While teachers are wrapping up the school year, many may feel too burned out to teach over the summer. Teaching online, and transitioning back into classrooms during a worldwide pandemic, was challenging for many.

Erin Duarte, a sixth grade teacher in Sacramento City Unified, taught summer school in the past. She said the program logistics are currently too vague for her to make an informed decision on teaching this summer.

Leaders in the Sacramento City Teachers Association said they were awaiting additional details, and that teachers and students are feeling a burn out.

“After such a tumultuous year, many educators, students and parents are looking for a much-needed opportunity to recharge rather than obsess over what has been ‘lost,’” read a statement from the union. “A successful summer program should concentrate on enrichment for both students and teachers with a focus on making learning fun.”

Some districts, including Elk Grove Unified, are increasing voluntary rates over the summer to meet the demand for teachers to oversee programs. Certificated staff, such as teachers, will receive up to $80 per hour. Classified staff, including para-eductaors and bilingual teaching associates, will earn about $30 per hour.

Debi Lawson-Perez, a parent and teacher in the district, said she wants her child to attend summer school so that she can remember how good going to school can feel.

“I want to teach summer school this year because I need the good feelings, too,” she said. “There is a lot of healing to be started. After a year and a half of feeling like I am failing constantly – with little reward – summer will have kids in person, no Zoom, just what the doctor ordered.”

Sacramento City Unified summer plans

District officials said they are focused on a restorative restart of school, not just academic programs. The summer program is scheduled for June 28 through the end of July.

Summer school programs will provide an opportunity for students to reengage and build relationships with their peers and teachers after spending months mostly learning from home.

“This year in education has been hard,” said Matt Turkie, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. “It’s been hard on students, teachers and communities. On one hand, we know we need to address academic needs during summer time, and on the other hand, students and teachers are exhausted and need breaks.”

Disengaged students, foster youth, English language learners, students with special needs, or those who experience homelessness will remain a priority.

District officials said that while the plans are in place to finalize summer programs, much of the planning depends on how many staff members will work over the summer. The district expects to serve about 2,000 students in the summer school program.

The district is also providing additional enrichment programs, a civil rights program and a youth employment program for juniors and seniors where students can make $14 per hour.

San Juan Unified

San Juan Unified is offering credit recovery programs for high schoolers and both academic and outdoor summer camps for all grade levels.

“The goal is to create summer offerings that provide an engaging and culturally responsive learning environment that meets the social, emotional and/or academic needs of each student,” read a statement from the district.

Elk Grove Unified

Elk Grove Unified will hold summer learning programs at several school sites between June 6 and June 30. According to school officials, the program will be camp-like with an emphasis on literacy and reading skills. High school students will be able to take credit recovery courses and enlist in work experience opportunities.

Because the district is expanding summer learning opportunities, Elk Grove Unified “enhanced its voluntary rates of employment for certificated and classified staff in order to meet demand,” said district spokeswoman Xanthi Soriano.

Rocklin Unified

This year, Rocklin Unified expanded its summer school option for grades kindergarten through sixth, by increasing staff and offering smaller cohorts of students.

Students will be selected based on assessment results. Students who are not meeting standards or are experiencing significant learning loss will be eligible for summer school.

The district is also providing a middle school program to prepare students for high school and a credit recovery program for high school students.