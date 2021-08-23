Elk Grove News

New Elk Grove grant program provides assistance to small businesses

A new Elk Grove program is offering grants of up to $10,000 to help small businesses get off the ground.

Applications for the city’s Small Business Permit Assistance Program are available online through Elk Grove’s Economic Development department at investelkgrove.org

Businesses with fewer than 20 employees and with revenue under $3 million are eligible for the grants that provide financial aid for the costs of planning and building permits.

For more information and business assistance, email econdev@elkgrovecity.org or call the department at 916-627-3338.

