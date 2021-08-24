Police to increase patrols at Elk Grove park after fight, shooting that injures 1

Police say they will step up patrols near an east Elk Grove park after gunshots Monday night sent a man to the hospital with minor injuries.

Elk Grove officers were called about 7:45 p.m. to Derr-Okamoto Park in the 9500 block of Mainline Drive to reports of a fight involving several people, according to officials. As officers headed to the park, callers told dispatchers they heard gunshots.

One of those shots struck a man in the hand, police said in a social-media post late Monday. Officers at the scene learned the wounded man was at a hospital. The wound was not life-threatening, officers said.

The people believed involved in the fight left the park before officers arrived, police said.

Police said the park on Mainline, east of Waterman Road, has been the focus of designated patrols for several months and that the department has worked with Cosumnes Community Services District to install cameras in the area.

On Monday, police officials said in an update on the department’s Twitter account that they plan to increase patrols in the area.