One shot, two injured Sunday in Elk Grove shooting. Police call on public for leads

Officers are investigating a Sunday night incident that left one person shot and two others injured in an Elk Grove neighborhood, Elk Grove police reported Monday.

Police on Monday released few details of the 7:30 p.m. incident near Lewis Stein and Sheldon roads west of Highway 99, but said the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and was expected to recover.

Officer Hannah Gray, an Elk Grove police spokeswoman, said Monday that two others were injured during the incident, but did not have details on the extent or the severity of those injuries.

Gray said Elk Grove police are treating the shooting as an isolated incident, saying police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.

