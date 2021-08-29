Sacramento County deputies shot at, leading to a standoff at a La Riviera home

Sacramento County deputies were shot at Saturday in a La Riviera neighborhood while investigating an earlier shooting, with one man arrested after an hours-long standoff.

In a news release, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said that the deputies had responded to assist a shooting victim on the 9300 block of Appalachian Drive.

The deputies were called to the area just before 4:30 p.m. and arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspected gunman opened fire on the deputies as they were providing first aid.

The deputies weren’t hit and escaped the area with the victim, who was taken to a hospital for treatment. The Sheriff’s Office said that the deputies did not return fire.

The suspected assailant, Zachary Taylor Sheeran, 42, entered a residence and refused to come out, according to the Sheriff’s Office, leading to a law enforcement standoff.

Sacramento County crisis negotiators and a special enforcement detail arrived. After more than three hours of discussion, Sheeran peacefully emerged from the home.

Sheeran was arrested and will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail after being medically evaluated. Crime scene investigators were still collecting evidence, though no further arrests were expected.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call 916-874-5115.