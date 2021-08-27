Sacramento man accused of murder after brother found dead with arrow in San Diego park

A Sacramento man on Friday remained in a San Diego County Jail, accused of murder in the death of his older brother whose body was found this month in a park with an arrow nearby.

Adam Jon Thomas, 20, was arrested in Sacramento four days after authorities discovered the body of his brother, Trenton Thomas, at the Central Avenue Mini Park in San Diego.

About 12:20 a.m. Aug. 10, authorities received a call reporting a person believed to be dead was found at the park. Officers and firefighters arrived and found Trenton Thomas, 22, also of Sacramento, “traumatic injuries to his upper body,” the San Diego Police Department announced in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officials have not indicated how Thomas died, but they have said an arrow was found near him. CBS8 in San Diego reported Thomas was found with an arrow embedded in his head.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation. The detectives later identified Adam Thomas as the suspect in the homicide case.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Aug. 12, prosecutors filed a charge of first-degree murder against the younger Thomas. He was arrested two days later, returned to San Diego County and booked into jail Aug. 19.

He is scheduled to appear in San Diego Superior Court Sept. 9.

Investigators have asked anyone with information about this homicide to call the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at 619 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.