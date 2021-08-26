Man ‘barricaded himself’ in North Sacramento home in standoff for nearly 24 hours

A SWAT team and negotiators on Thursday morning continued trying to convince a wanted man to surrender peacefully after nearly 24 hours of refusing to come out of a North Sacramento home.

The incident began about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, when authorities received a call from a neighbor at housing complex in the 5800 block of Eureka Lane, just south of Antelope Road and east of Roseville Road in a North Highlands neighborhood.

The neighbor told authorities there was a man in the same complex who “made threatening statements and indicated he had firearms,” the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Thursday morning.

Patrol deputies tried to speak to the man, but he “barricaded himself alone inside and made threatening statements,” sheriff’s officials said. Members of the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail and the Critical Incident Negotiating Team arrived at the home to try to convince the man, who has a felony warrant for his arrest, to surrender himself peacefully.

Later in the day as investigators received more information, arson investigators, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and the sheriff’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team arrived to assess the situation. Nearby residents were evacuated “from the immediate area due to safety hazards and concerns,” sheriff’s officials said.

It remained unclear whether the bomb squad team was called to the scene because investigators believed there might be explosives in the home.

Sheriff’s officials said negotiators spoke to the man and tried “to de-escalate the situation” over 15 continuous hours. A SWAT team from the Sacramento Police Department and negotiators were at the scene Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s special enforcement and negotiating teams were expected to resume their efforts at noon Thursday. Sheriff’s officials said there was no further information available.