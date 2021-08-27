Police investigate fatal shooting of man found wounded in Citrus Heights neighborhood

Detectives are investigating the death of a man found with gunshot wounds Thursday evening in a Citrus Heights neighborhood just north of Interstate 80.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. near Lichen and Carmelwood drives. Officers arrived and found the man in the street, the Citrus Heights Police Department announced in a news release Friday morning.

The officers attempted life-saving efforts before medics arrived and took the injured man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name once his family has been notified.

Detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation. With help from the public and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the detectives identified others reportedly involved in the shooting, according to the release.

It was unclear Friday whether anyone had been arrested or otherwise taken into custody.

“This appears to be an isolated incident with no reason to believe there is any additional threat to the general public as all involved subjects are believed to have known each other,” police officials said in the release.

Detectives were continuing to follow up leads, and the Police Department declined to release any additional information.

The detectives asked anyone with more information about this shooting to call the Citrus Heights Police Department crime tip line at 916-727-5524.