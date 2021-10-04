Hear how Elk Grove addresses housing, homelessness at virtual Tuesday town hall

Elk Grove residents at a virtual Tuesday town hall will learn about the ways the city is addressing affordable housing and homelessness.

The 6 p.m. forum with city of Elk Grove housing and public services and code enforcement staff, Elk Grove Police Department’s homeless outreach team and Cosumnes Community Services District will present information on how the city and other agencies are implementing plans to provide affordable housing and find shelter for unhoused people in Elk Grove. Advanced registration is encouraged.

It is the last of two meetings to discuss the city’s affordable housing and homeless strategies. The Tuesday meeting focuses on Elk Grove City Council districts 2 and 3; and Cosumnes Service District Board divisions 1, 4 and 5.

At a Sept. 28 virtual town hall for council districts 1 and 4 and CSD Board divisions 1, 4 and 5, Elk Grove staff provided progress reports on plans for new affordable housing projects, answered questions and heard residents’ opinions on the city’s plans.