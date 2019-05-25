Second plane in under a month crashes at the Auburn Airport

A second plane in less than a month has crashed at the Auburn Airport. Placer County Sheriff's Office

A second plane in less than a month has crashed at the Auburn Airport, according to the Auburn Police Department.

No injuries were reported, the Police Department wrote in a social media post. The runway was temporarily blocked and closed, but the airport has since reopened.

Deputies from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration with the investigation, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

A plane crashed at the same airport May 7. The pilot walked away with minor injuries after his small plane veered off the runway and flipped upside down during landing.