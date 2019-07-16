Roseville police officer, 36, dies in sleep, department says

Officer Cameron Landon, 36, with his wife and children. Landon was found dead Tuesday morning after dying in his sleep overnight, the Roseville Police Department said.

A 36-year-old Roseville police officer and Marine Corps veteran died in his sleep, the Roseville Police Department said Tuesday.

Officer Cameron Landon was discovered Tuesday morning, having died overnight, Roseville police said in a Facebook post.

Police are not releasing further information at this time regarding the circumstances of Landon’s death. The Roseville Police Department says it will share details regarding funeral arrangements when they are available.

Landon joined the Roseville Police Department in 2015, the department said. Landon was previously an officer with the Grass Valley Police Department, which in its own social media post noted that Landon started in the region as a correctional officer with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

“Cam was a wonderful husband, father, friend, and officer,” the Grass Valley Police Department’s post said.

A photo posted of Landon by the Placer County Deputy Sheriff’s Association shows him with his wife and two kids. The Roseville Police Department says Landon’s family has requested privacy.