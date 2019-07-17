Roseville/Placer News
How you can donate to family of Roseville police officer, 36, who passed away this week
The Roseville Police Officers Association has opened a memorial bank account for Officer Cameron Landon, who was discovered Tuesday morning to have died in his sleep, the Roseville Police Department said.
Donations will go directly to supporting Landon’s wife and his two children, age 2 and 4, police said in an updated statement.
Those who wish to donate can do so online at www.rosevillepolice.org, in person at the Sacramento Bank of Commerce in Roseville, or by mailing a check to the Roseville Police Officers Association / Officer Cameron Landon Memorial, at PO Box 194, Roseville, CA 95678.
Landon, 36, served previously with the Grass Valley Police Department and as a corrections officer with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. He is also a Marine Corps veteran.
No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of Landon’s death. The Roseville Police Department will release details regarding funeral arrangements when they become available.
