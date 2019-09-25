Help us name our new K-9, Placer sheriff asks community

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to help name its incoming K-9 trainee, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new K-9 and welcoming the community’s suggestions in naming him.

The up-and-coming four-legged law enforcer is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois with a big smile and bigger ears.

The new addition will be trained and handled by Deputy Kevin Thompson, the handler of a beloved K-9 named Eros who died during the summer.

Eros, a German shepherd with seven years on the force in Placer County, died of cancer in June. Months earlier in January, Eros was injured in the line of duty, shot by a suspect fleeing police after a series of apparent rampage shootings across south Placer County. Eros was struck by gunfire to his hindquarters, but fully recovered and returned to duty in March.

“We wanted to show our appreciation for all of the support from the community we serve by letting you help us pick a name for Deputy Thompson’s new partner!” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. “That’s right, YOU!!!”

Within a couple of hours, that Facebook post had more than 400 comments filled with suggestions.

Two of the comments with the most “likes” as of that time suggested the names Anteros, the brother of Eros in Greek mythology, and Nyx, Eros’ mother according to some versions of the myth. Other top suggestions appearing in comments included “Placer” and “Justice.”

