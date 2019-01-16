Update: How deadly Placer rampage, night of chaos on I-80 ended in police shooting

A suspect was shot and killed by Placer County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night after a series of shootings in south Placer County left one person dead and a police K-9 injured.
A man was brandishing a weapon and firing shots in several south Placer County areas starting around 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to department spokesman Lt. Andrew Scott.
“There are numerous crime scenes,” Scott said. “Calls started coming in just after 7 p.m. of a man brandishing a weapon in a Dodge pickup.”
On his spree between Loomis and Newcastle, the man shot two people, one of whom later died, deputies say.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
One of the victims was shot at the Loomis fire station, Scott said, and another was at a residence in Penryn.
The man fled the area and was spotted by officers on Interstate 80 near Highway 65. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Rocklin Police Department and the Roseville Police Department, and during the confrontation the suspect was shot and killed.
A police K-9 named Eros was shot during the confrontation but the dog is expected to live, deputies said.
Westbound I-80 was closed at Highway 65 at 9 p.m. and officers set up detours for motorists at Rocklin Road. At one point Tuesday night, Caltrans sensors showed a backup of vehicles well past Sierra College Boulevard.
Scott said the suspect crashed his black truck in the center divide of Interstate 80 near the Highway 65 overpass, though he said there were no details as to why or how the crash occurred.
All lanes were reopened to traffic at around 11:30 p.m.
Comments