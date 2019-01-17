Montana man identified as gunman in south Placer shooting spree, sheriff says

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the gunman in Tuesday’s shooting spree that killed a 93-year-old-woman and left another person and a police K-9 injured.

Stanley Stepanski III, 48, of Florence, Mont., was shot and killed by police after killing Mary Toste, wounding a police dog named Eros and a motorist, and firing at others, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting began around 7 p.m. Tuesday when a man was seen with a gun, firing off rounds starting in a Newcastle parking lot. The spree ended when he was shot and killed on Interstate 80 near the Highway 65 overpass.

He drove a pickup truck through south Placer County, shooting at businesses, vehicles and homes in seven different areas, authorities said.

As he was driving down Rock Springs Road in Penryn, he shot and killed Toste at her door, officials said. Another person was shot while driving in Loomis and went to a fire station for treatment. A third person was shot at but was not hit, authorities said.

Stepanski fled onto Interstate 80 and was killed in a gunbattle with law enforcement after crashing into a center divide, officials said. The K-9 was shot in the flank during the standoff.

The Ravalli Republic, a Montana-based news outlet, reported in September 2017 that Stepanski was arrested on suspicion of felony assault on his mother.

The Republic reported she had refused to give him $400 and he yelled, hit the walls, kicked down a door and put a rifle under his chin and threatened to kill himself. He eventually left with her vehicle and was found two days later, admitting he had lost his temper, the Republic said.

According to the Republic, Stepanski’s mother said “I thought he was going to kill me.”