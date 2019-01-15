Officer-involved shooting closes westbound I-80 at Highway 65, Placer Sheriff says

Westbound Interstate 80 at Highway 65 between Roseville and Rocklin is shut down Tuesday after an officer-involved shooting, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office said in a tweet that “deputies are investigating a shooting at multiple locations.” The tweet said a suspect was located and an officer-involved shooting occurred.
The freeway is closed, the tweet said, and residents should avoid the area.
Deputies have not given any information on the suspect’s description or condition, or what led to the shooting.
Westbound I-80 is backed up from Highway 65 well past Rocklin Road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
