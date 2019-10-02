And the winner is: Placer sheriff unveils new K-9 name, picked with community’s help

SHARE COPY LINK

After turning to the community for suggestions, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled the name of its new four-pawed law enforcer, who arrived to California from the Netherlands on Tuesday.

His name is Axel and he loves to play.

Deputy Kevin Thompson will handle Axel, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois. Thompson handled beloved German shepherd, Eros, who died of cancer this summer after seven years of service with Placer County.

Axel will retain the middle name Bono, the name given to him by his Dutch family.

The sheriff’s office announced the name in a Facebook post Wednesday, a week after taking to social media to ask community members for their suggestions. Hundreds of comments poured in. Axel beat out a list of nine other top contenders, including Leo, Xander, Odin and Lincoln.

Thompson picked Axel up Tuesday in San Francisco. The partners-in-crime-to-be had a little bit of playtime, as seen in a video posted by the sheriff’s office.