Widow of Oakland police officer, slain in 2009 shooting, dies in crash on Highway 99

FILE -- Oakland police officers salute as the casket containing the body of a fallen officer is taken into Oracle Arena for a memorial service. Sgt. Mark Dunakin, Sgt. Ervin Romans, Sgt. Daniel Sakai and Officer John Hege were killed in a shooting March 21, 2009. Dunakin’s widowed spouse, Angela Dunakin, died Oct. 28, 2019, following a vehicle crash in Yuba City. Sacramento Bee File

A Roseville woman, the widow of one of four Oakland police officers killed in a pair of March 2009 shootings, died earlier this week following a crash on Highway 99 in Yuba City.

Angela Dunakin, 52, died Monday following a collision Sunday afternoon on Highway 99 at the Highway 20 intersection in Yuba City, according to the Sacramento County coroner’s office. No other details regarding the collision were available.

The Northern California chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) announced Dunakin’s passing in a social media post Thursday, and noted her as the surviving spouse of Sgt. Mark Dunakin, who was fatally shot March 21, 2009, in one of the deadliest attacks on law enforcement officers in California history.

Angela Dunakin had mourned her husband’s loss at a memorial event this March attended by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, marking one decade since the tragic deaths of Dunakin, Sgt. Ervin Romans, Sgt. Daniel Sakai and Officer John Hege. At that memorial Mass, Dunakin said she and her late husband had welcomed their first grandchild this January, as reported by the East Bay Times.

Mark Dunakin and Hege were killed by Lovelle Mixon during a routine traffic stop in Oakland, while SWAT team members Romans and Sakai were killed by Mixon during a shootout at his home. Mixon, who had been wanted in connection with rape, was also killed in the firefight.

Angela and Mark Dunakin are survived by two sons and a daughter, all adults, according to obituaries.