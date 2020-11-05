Auburn man, 30, killed after pickup truck swerves off roadway, hitting tree

An Auburn man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning after striking a tree head-on, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responding to the area of Auburn Folsom road, just south of Auburn city limits, arrived shortly before 10 a.m. to find a green 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck that had struck a large tree, the CHP Auburn office said in a news release.

The injured driver, an unidentified 30-year-old man, was still inside the vehicle.

Fire personnel attempted life-saving measures at the scene, then transported him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the CHP news release.

The CHP says alcohol or drugs are not considered to be a factor, but that will be determined later via toxicology report.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The incident remains under investigation, with authorities saying the truck swerved off the west edge of the roadway for unknown reasons just before hitting the tree.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Placer County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.