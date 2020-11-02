Rocklin man killed in high-speed crash on Highway 65 near Roseville Galleria

A 44-year-old Rocklin man was killed Friday night in a two-car crash on Highway 65, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 11:15 p.m., a red Toyota Camry speeding in the middle lane of southbound Highway 65 struck the rear of a gray 2017 Toyota Corolla near the Galleria Boulevard exit, CHP’s Auburn area office said Monday in a news release.

The Camry rolled over multiple times, resulting in the driver — who was not wearing a seat belt — being ejected from the vehicle, CHP officials said. The Corolla lost control and spun out onto a dirt embankment.

Responding emergency personnel arrived to find the Camry driver in the middle lane of traffic and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the CHP news release. The Corolla driver, a Rancho Cordova resident, was not injured.

The CHP is investigating the collision. It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a factor, and that will be determined via toxicology report.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Identification of the deceased Rocklin resident will be handled by the Placer County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.