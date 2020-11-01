CHP searching for red pickup that hit, killed 40-year-old woman on longboard in Antelope

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal collision that left a 40-year-old Sacramento woman dead. The truck, described as a red Doge pickup, struck her in the bike lane and fled the scene. Ram/Fiat Chrysler

The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in searching for a red Ram pickup truck that struck and killed a 40-year-old Sacramento woman on Friday night in Antelope. The truck was the sole vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash on Watt Avenue, according to the CHP.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a red Dodge pickup truck, possibly a Ram 1500, made between 2015-2019. Officers believe the truck has damage to the right front passenger side and the headlight and grille area.

The woman was on a longboard traveling south in the northbound bike lane along Watt near Elverta Road in the northbound bike lane when she was hit by an unknown vehicle, according to CHP North Sacramento spokesman Officer Greg Zumstein.

Paramedics from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the crash and pronounced the woman dead around 7:20 p.m.