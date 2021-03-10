Placer County officials approve nearly $12 million in COVID-19 emergency rental assistance

The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved nearly $12 million in rental assistance funding Tuesday to help Roseville and Placer residents struggling to make ends meet as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding was given to the county by the federal government as a part of the COVID-19 relief package, with the purpose of helping offset rent and utility costs. Local officials must disperse the funding before the end of the year or it will have to be returned to the federal government.

“Specifically, funding is to assist tenants at or below 80% of our area median income who are unable to pay rent or utilities due to loss of income from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Rob Oldham, the county’s director of health and human services.

Roseville will receive $5.1 million from the county since the city is Placer’s largest population center with more than 135,000 residents.

Supervisors approved the remaining $6.7 million for Placer County residents outside of Roseville.