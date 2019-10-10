2-alarm fire forces partial evacuation at Davis retirement home. None hurt, authorities say

A fire broke out Thursday morning on the roof of the University Retirement Community in Davis, evacuating part of the facility, but was controlled by fire crews.

A two-alarm fire broke out Thursday morning on the roof of the University Retirement Community in Davis, evacuating part of the facility, but was controlled by fire crews within an hour with no injuries reported, authorities said.

Preliminary investigation indicates the fire started about 9:30 a.m. and may have been sparked by rooftop construction at the facility, in the 1500 block of Shasta Drive, Davis Police Department spokesman Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov said.

The fire remained small but caused heavy smoke as it may have ignited insulation, Doroshov said, forcing evacuation of the skilled nursing facility at the premises. The evacuated nurses were moved to a different part of the large complex unaffected by the fire, he said.

Doroshov said the fire was out as of 10:30 a.m., but suppression efforts caused moderate water damage in the affected area of the building.

No injuries were reported, Doroshov said. Police and the Davis Fire Department responded to the incident.

