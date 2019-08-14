New features at Sacramento Zoo welcome visitors with autism, dementia, PTSD and more

Watch tribute to popular Sacramento Zoo giraffe Gudrun, aka “Goody,” a popular giraffe at the Sacramento Zoo died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was euthanized after years of health problems including arthritis and a hoof abscess, zoo and UC Davis veterinary officials said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gudrun, aka “Goody,” a popular giraffe at the Sacramento Zoo died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was euthanized after years of health problems including arthritis and a hoof abscess, zoo and UC Davis veterinary officials said.

For some, going to the zoo can be just too much. That’s why this summer the Sacramento Zoo partnered with a nonprofit and medical professionals to make the space more accessible to sensory sensitive individuals that live with autism, dementia, PTSD and similar conditions.

In collaboration with KultureCity, a nonprofit that works to increase accessibility for individuals with sensory needs in local communities, zoo staff brainstormed ideas and welcomed visitors’ suggestions. And within 24 hours of posting sensory awareness signs, Director of Education Ann Geger said requests began flowing in.

First, the zoo is introducing sensory bags equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads, according to a news release. A quiet room will also be available on the premises for those who need to quiet down.

If you’ve been to the zoo already, you know that events can be extremely loud and busy: That’s where the KultureCity app comes in. The app will allow families to check out sensory features available at events before attending, in order to prevent sensory-overload situations and enjoy the shows as comfortably as possible.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The zoo’s new features will allow many individuals with sensory challenges to attend for the first time, according to KultureCity Co-Founder Julian Maha.

“Making the zoo experience more accessible is so rewarding for all of us; we are so happy to be working with KultureCity,” Geger said in the release.