Pretty in pink: Baby flamingo hatches, joins Sacramento Zoo family

The Sacramento Zoo’s latest addition is a white flamingo. Give it time. The young flamingo is covered in white feathers but will soon take on the trademark hot-pink hues of its parents.

The Caribbean flamingo chick hatched in July and has been steadily growing since, according to a Facebook post from the zoo.

The egg was laid by the parents on a nest mound in the zoo’s lake, the post said. Eggs are removed by zookeepers, incubated, hatched and hand-raised to give young chicks the best chance of survival.

While the chicks are hand-raised, the zookeepers make sure to keep a “mom” around, according to the post.

The baby flamingo, which hasn’t been named yet, is the third animal born at the zoo this summer. A red panda and a Wolf’s guenon monkey were born in early June.