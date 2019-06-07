Too cute! Meet the Sacramento Zoo’s newest babies

Sacramento Zoo welcomes endangered red panda cub A red panda cub was born at the Sacramento Zoo on June 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A red panda cub was born at the Sacramento Zoo on June 6, 2019.

The Sacramento Zoo welcomed a red panda cub to the family Thursday, the zoo said on Facebook. On Friday, a second baby – a Wolf’s guenon monkey – was born.

The zoo revealed two weeks ago that one of its animals was pregnant. The happy panda parents are Amaya and Benjamin, who are one of the younger couples at the zoo, a Facebook video announcement said. The cub will join approximately 225 red pandas in zoos across North America, according to the video.

Red pandas are an endangered species and are threatened due to deforestation. Red panda cubs only have a 50-percent survival rate at the one-month mark, the video said.

Though the cub will not be on display for guests, you can still visit the zoo to meet the baby monkey and its family. According to the zoo’s Facebook post, not a lot is known about this species, so each addition to the family gives them the opportunity to learn more about the species’ biology, social interactions, and development.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW