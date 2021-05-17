Entertainment

BottleRock 2021 lineup revealed: Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks headlining

Megan Thee Stallion holds her Grammy Awards trophies March 14. She is one of three headliners at BottleRock 2021, scheduled for Sept. 3-5.
After being canceled in 2020, BottleRock is back for 2021 and the Napa Valley concert’s full lineup has been announced.

More than 80 artists are slated to appear Sept. 3-5 at the Napa Valley Expo, with big-name headliners such as Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks.

Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, G-Eazy and Run the Jewels will also be headlining the three-day music festival.

BottleRock’s annual festival was delayed, then ultimately canceled in July 2020, when as the coronavirus spread across the globe. Now, with restrictions easing in California as infection rates remain low, the concert’s organizers are sharing the full list of attending musicians and bands. The festival will comply with all COVID-19 guidelines required at the time of the event.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing live music back to the Napa Valley this fall, arguably the most beautiful time of the year in wine country,” Dave Graham, the chief executive behind BottleRock Napa Valley, said in a statement. “We are happy to reward our loyal fans with a lineup that once again features a wide variety of genres, combining legendary performers with up and coming bands and some of the most talked about artists in the world.”

Other big names in the lineup include Cage the Elephant, Portugal. The Man, Young the Giant and Village People. One local act — Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers — is set to appear as well. The Sacramento musicians were scheduled to appear last year.

A daily lineup schedule will be released by festival organizers on May 24. Three-day general admission tickets cost $369 each and go on sale on May 20. One-day general admission tickets cost $187 and go on sale on May 27.

For tickets and more information, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com.

The full BottleRock 2021 lineup

Megan Thee Stallion

Miley Cyrus

Stevie Nicks

Foo Fighters

Guns N’ Roses

G-Eazy

Run the Jewels

Brandi Carlile

Cage The Elephant

Portugal. The Man

Young the Giant

Maren Morris

Black Pumas

Future Islands

James Murphy (DJ Set)

Jimmy Eat World

FINNEAS

Polo G

Jack Harlow

Milky Chance

Jessie Reyez

Dominic Fike

Chromeo

Walk Off The Earth

Olivia O’Brien

MAX

Mavis Staples

Jon Batiste

Digable Planets

Kota the Friend

MOD SUN

Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew

Village People

Gracie Abrams

Matt Nathanson

Watchhouse

Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers

Lawrence

Hamilton Leithauser

Absofacto

Joywave

Big Freedia

MUNA

Atlas Genius

White Reaper

Mondo Cozmo

Ripe

Meg Myers

North Mississippi Allstars

Spafford

DeVotchKa

BabyJake

Donna Missal

Reignwolf

JJ Wilde

99 Neighbors

Smith & Thell

Full Moonalice

Suki Waterhouse

DJ Z-Trip (Silent Disco)

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

The Last Bandoleros

Valley

Six60

In the Valley Below

Oliver Riot

The Alive

Crimson Apple

HOKO

Molly Moore

Chris Pierce

Pacific Radio

Buffalo Gospel

S8NT ELEKTRIC

Peter Harper

Lily Meola

Sam Johnson

OTTTO

Grass Child

Obsidian Son

The Silverado Pickups

Napa Valley Youth Symphony

Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
