BottleRock 2021 lineup revealed: Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks headlining

Megan Thee Stallion holds her Grammy Awards trophies March 14. She is one of three headliners at BottleRock 2021, scheduled for Sept. 3-5. Invision/AP

After being canceled in 2020, BottleRock is back for 2021 and the Napa Valley concert’s full lineup has been announced.

More than 80 artists are slated to appear Sept. 3-5 at the Napa Valley Expo, with big-name headliners such as Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks.

Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, G-Eazy and Run the Jewels will also be headlining the three-day music festival.

BottleRock’s annual festival was delayed, then ultimately canceled in July 2020, when as the coronavirus spread across the globe. Now, with restrictions easing in California as infection rates remain low, the concert’s organizers are sharing the full list of attending musicians and bands. The festival will comply with all COVID-19 guidelines required at the time of the event.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing live music back to the Napa Valley this fall, arguably the most beautiful time of the year in wine country,” Dave Graham, the chief executive behind BottleRock Napa Valley, said in a statement. “We are happy to reward our loyal fans with a lineup that once again features a wide variety of genres, combining legendary performers with up and coming bands and some of the most talked about artists in the world.”

Other big names in the lineup include Cage the Elephant, Portugal. The Man, Young the Giant and Village People. One local act — Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers — is set to appear as well. The Sacramento musicians were scheduled to appear last year.

A daily lineup schedule will be released by festival organizers on May 24. Three-day general admission tickets cost $369 each and go on sale on May 20. One-day general admission tickets cost $187 and go on sale on May 27.

For tickets and more information, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com.

The full BottleRock 2021 lineup

▪ Megan Thee Stallion

▪ Miley Cyrus

▪ Stevie Nicks

▪ Foo Fighters

▪ Guns N’ Roses

▪ G-Eazy

▪ Run the Jewels

▪ Brandi Carlile

▪ Cage The Elephant

▪ Portugal. The Man

▪ Young the Giant

▪ Maren Morris

▪ Black Pumas

▪ Future Islands

▪ James Murphy (DJ Set)

▪ Jimmy Eat World

▪ FINNEAS

▪ Polo G

▪ Jack Harlow

▪ Milky Chance

▪ Jessie Reyez

▪ Dominic Fike

▪ Chromeo

▪ Walk Off The Earth

▪ Olivia O’Brien

▪ MAX

▪ Mavis Staples

▪ Jon Batiste

▪ Digable Planets

▪ Kota the Friend

▪ MOD SUN

▪ Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew

▪ Village People

▪ Gracie Abrams

▪ Matt Nathanson

▪ Watchhouse

▪ Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers

▪ Lawrence

▪ Hamilton Leithauser

▪ Absofacto

▪ Joywave

▪ Big Freedia

▪ MUNA

▪ Atlas Genius

▪ White Reaper

▪ Mondo Cozmo

▪ Ripe

▪ Meg Myers

▪ North Mississippi Allstars

▪ Spafford

▪ DeVotchKa

▪ BabyJake

▪ Donna Missal

▪ Reignwolf

▪ JJ Wilde

▪ 99 Neighbors

▪ Smith & Thell

▪ Full Moonalice

▪ Suki Waterhouse

▪ DJ Z-Trip (Silent Disco)

▪ Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

▪ The Last Bandoleros

▪ Valley

▪ Six60

▪ In the Valley Below

▪ Oliver Riot

▪ The Alive

▪ Crimson Apple

▪ HOKO

▪ Molly Moore

▪ Chris Pierce

▪ Pacific Radio

▪ Buffalo Gospel

▪ S8NT ELEKTRIC

▪ Peter Harper

▪ Lily Meola

▪ Sam Johnson

▪ OTTTO

▪ Grass Child

▪ Obsidian Son

▪ The Silverado Pickups

▪ Napa Valley Youth Symphony