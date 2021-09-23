Entertainment

It’s not too late to tell you that ... Shawn Mendes is coming to Golden 1 Center

Shawn Mendes performs “Mercy” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. Mendes will bring his Wonder: The World Tour to Sacramento in June 2022.
Shawn Mendes performs “Mercy” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. Mendes will bring his Wonder: The World Tour to Sacramento in June 2022. Chris Pizzello The Associated Press

If you’ve been wondering what it’s like to see Shawn Mendes in concert, you have the chance to wonder no more: the popstar is coming to Golden 1 Center in June 2022.

Mendes will bring Wonder: The World Tour to Sacramento on June 30, Golden 1 Center announced on Twitter Thursday. Mendes is touring with Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy.

Presale ticket sales start next Wednesday, Sept. 29, and general public sales begin Oct. 7.

