It’s not too late to tell you that ... Shawn Mendes is coming to Golden 1 Center
If you’ve been wondering what it’s like to see Shawn Mendes in concert, you have the chance to wonder no more: the popstar is coming to Golden 1 Center in June 2022.
Mendes will bring Wonder: The World Tour to Sacramento on June 30, Golden 1 Center announced on Twitter Thursday. Mendes is touring with Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy.
Presale ticket sales start next Wednesday, Sept. 29, and general public sales begin Oct. 7.
