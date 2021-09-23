How Mayor Darrell Steinberg kept ‘Hamilton’ from getting canceled in Sacramento

The Broadway smash “Hamilton” is playing to sold-out crowds in Sacramento, but it never would have happened if Mayor Darrell Steinberg had not saved the Tony Award-winning production from canceling its nearly one-month engagement at the newly refurbished SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center.

It’s true. Sacramento almost threw away its shot at hosting “Hamilton.”

In late June, it appeared that remodeling work on the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center would not be completed in time for Hamilton to open. The contractor hired by the city to refurbish the former Community Center Theater was having problems with subcontractors, and work wasn’t getting done on time. The city invested $120 million in this project. That money came when the city issued $350 million in bonds for renovations to the Memorial Auditorium, convention center and SAFE Credit Performing Arts Center. City bonds will be repaid with hotel taxes, and private contractors were hired to do the work for city projects.

A delay derailing Hamilton would have scrambled the financing of a huge city project, caused the refunds of an estimated 63,000 tickets sold and would have been a huge blow to Sacramento’s reputation.

“We all hoped and prayed that we would be able to make it work in Sacramento,” said Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller. “We became confident. In April, I was able to say we would be opening. Then, in June, tickets went on sale and we sold out in one day. “

Of having to cancel the date, Seller said:“How does this happen in the seat of power in California, the capital of the fifth-largest economy in the world?” Seller said.

When Seller connected with Steinberg, the famed Broadway producer was not happy.

“Mayor Steinberg said to me, ‘Starting today, you and I are partners,’” Seller recalled. “’ We are going to get this done. ... You don’t know me, but I’m a man of my word.’”

Steinberg saw a huge black eye for the city if Hamilton was canceled. Because the theater renovation was part of the project labor agreement, he immediately convened a meeting with the city’s labor partners. He met weekly with contractors, helped mediate disputes and helped coordinate city and state inspectors with contractors.

“Was I a doubting Thomas? Yes,” said Richard Lewis, president and CEO of Broadway Sacramento.

“The mayor used his influence to make sure the various suppliers understood clearly, ‘You need to get your materials to my theater today.’’

Said Steinberg: “It wasn’t life and death, but delivering ‘Hamilton’ in a new, iconic theater matters. It matters to the 63,000 people (estimated tickets sold) who were looking for a little joy in a rough time. It matters to a city that is passionately working to make art, culture and entertainment a key piece of our economic and civic future.” Under Steinberg, the city is devoting $30 million in federal relief funds to the arts.

Truthfully, it’s been a rough 18 months for Steinberg. Sacramento had a Major League Soccer deal until it didn’t. He’s taken criticism, and actual abuse, over police reform and homelessness.

Hamilton could have been another downer in a city still reeling from COVID-19, civic unrest, wildfires and a homeless crisis.

But at 12:05 p.m. on Sept. 15, seven hours before the curtain was supposed to rise on Hamilton, the word got to Lewis that he had the proper permits to open his doors.

“The power of Sacramento to deliver on its word and get this done,” Seller said. “That’s what Steinberg did.”

The Sept. 15 opening night was a smash, but Steinberg couldn’t be there to enjoy it. He tested positive for COVID-19 and stayed home that night.