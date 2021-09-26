The California Capital Airshow has returned to Sacramento. Here’s what it looked like

After a hiatus because of the pandemic, the California Capital Airshow returned Friday to Mather Airport in Rancho Cordova, bringing the Air Force Thunderbirds and a slew of other planes to Sacramento’s skies.

The airshow concludes on Sunday. There are no on-site ticket sales. To see if tickets are still available, go to californiacapitalairshow.com

Holden Terry, 6, of Rancho Cordova, reacts to F-16 Fighting Falcon jets maneuver as part of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” performance to open the California Capital Airshow’s first of three days of aerial action, dubbed the Afterburnin’ Drive-In Airshow, on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mather Airport in Sacramento. The drive-in event, which offered more personal space and opportunity to bring food and drinks from home, was a first of its kind for the airshow. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The F-35A Lightning II is flown by Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe as part of the U.S. Air Force demonstration team at the California Capital Airshow on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mather Airport in Sacramento. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Entertainment weekly newsletter Find things to do, from music to movies to arts and theater. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Melvin Laxamana, top, and Charles Bolles, staff sergeants and crew chiefs with the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” prepare F-16 Fighting Falcons for flight at the start of the California Capital Airshow on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mather Airport in Sacramento. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Three F-16 Fighting Falcon jets with the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform an echelon pass at the California Capital Airshow on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mather Airport in Sacramento. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform at the California Capital Airshow on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mather Airport in Sacramento. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform at the California Capital Airshow on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mather Airport in Sacramento. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

U.S. Navy pilot Lt. Matteo “Hog Sweat” Mezzetti, a Sacramento native, stands with his F/A-18F Super Hornet, also known as the “Rhino,” before the California Capital Airshow on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mather Airport in Sacramento. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

U.S. Navy pilot Lt. Matteo “Hog Sweat” Mezzetti, a Sacramento native, flies his FA-18 E/F Super Hornet, also known as the “Rhino,” above the Navy’s F-35C Lightning II during a first-of-its-kind pairing at the California Capital Airshow on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mather Airport in Sacramento. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

U.S. Navy Lt. Matteo “Hog Sweat” Mezzetti, a Sacramento native, pilots the F/A-18F Super Hornet, also known as the “Rhino,” into a vertical climb during the California Capital Airshow on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mather Airport in Sacramento. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Roseville’s William Weisman, left, holds his son, Jonathan Weisman, 2, to watch a an incoming plane prepare to cross another during the California Capital Airshow’s Afterburnin’ Drive-In Airshow on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mather Airport in Sacramento. The drive-in event, which offered more personal space and opportunity to bring food and drinks from home, was a first of its kind for the airshow. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The F-35A Lightning II piloted by Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe with the U.S. Air Force demonstration team flies low to give the crowd a look inside during the California Capital Airshow on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mather Airport in Sacramento. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The F-35A Lightning II piloted by Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe jets into the distance as part of the U.S. Air Force demonstration team at the California Capital Airshow on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mather Airport in Sacramento. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The California Capital Airshow gets loud during the Afterburnin’ Drive-In Airshow on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mather Airport in Sacramento. The drive-in event, which offered more personal space and opportunity to bring food and drinks from home, was a first of its kind for the airshow. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform at the California Capital Airshow on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mather Airport in Sacramento. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The U.S. Air Force demo team perform a Heritage Flight to wrap up the Afterburnin’ Drive-In Airshow on the first day of the California Capital Airshow on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mather Airport in Sacramento. The drive-in event, which offered more personal space and opportunity to bring food and drinks from home, was a first of its kind for the airshow. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com