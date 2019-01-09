Get cultured for free: Check out 24 Sacramento-area museums as part of Museum Week

Punxsutawney Phil may or may not see his shadow this Groundhog Day, but there will be plenty to see and experience around Sacramento on Saturday, Feb. 2, during Free Museum Day.
A total of 24 museums will participate in the 21st annual event. Free admission to the participating locations will begin at 10 a.m. and last through 5 p.m.
Some of the museums participating in Free Museum Day include the California Museum, Sacramento History Museum, Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park, Folsom History Museum, the California State Railroad Museum, which recently hosted some of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s inauguration events, and the California Capitol in downtown Sacramento.
A full list of the participating locations is on the official Sacramento Area Museums website.
“Our continuing goal as a collaborative organization is to introduce the community to the amazing array of arts, culture and museum offerings available in the greater Sacramento region,” said Sacramento Area Museums Chair Delta Pick Mello in a press release.
This year’s event kicks off the organization’s new Museum Week, which is sponsored by Visit Sacramento, Sutter Health and California Family Fitness. Museum Week will feature special attractions each day at select locations through Feb. 8.
According to SAM, some of the Museum Week activities are listed below with the full rundown on sacmuseums.org. Keep in mind that regular admission fees apply for all of the events aside from Free Museum Day.
▪ Sunday, Feb. 3 (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – The California Automobile Museum offers “Downtown Sunday Drives” in vintage cars.
▪ Monday, Feb. 4 (11 to 11:30 a.m.) – The California State Railroad Museum presents an “All Aboard for Story Time” children’s reading activity.
▪ Tuesday, Feb. 5 (6 to 8:30 p.m.) – Verge Center for the Arts offers a real-life Adult Drop-In Figure Drawing class.
▪ Wednesday, Feb. 6 (10 a.m.) – The California State Library will conduct special guided tours on this day and during Museum Week Tuesday and Thursday. Museum Day tours will be on request.
▪ Thursday, Feb. 7 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Locke Art Studio will offer a free Joy Kuo Master silk screen printing demonstration.
▪ Friday, Feb. 8 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Sacramento Historic City Cemetery volunteers will be available to answer questions about the cemetery, help visitors find specific graves or assist with their genealogical research.
Though many of the museums are within walking distance of one another, Sacramento Regional Transit is offering free rides on Feb. 2 to help museum attendees get from one museum to the next. A printed or digital event flier, which can be found on the Sac RT website, is required to get a free lift on RT buses and light-rail trains.
