Good news, Gov. Newsom, you CAN see Thomas the Tank Engine at the railroad museum

In the run-up to his Monday inauguration as California’s 40th governor, Gavin Newsom took some time Sunday to visit the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento.

Newsom made an addition to his already ambitious agenda — which includes combating homelessness, expanding health care and creating a universal pre-school program — while visiting the museum with his 2-year-old son Dutch in tow.

“This (event) was literally designed for Dutch,” he told reporters, as reported in a previous Bee story. “But he’s still looking for Thomas the train. If there’s one thing I can contribute to Sacramento, maybe it’s getting a Thomas train exhibit for 2-year-olds.”

Fortunately for Dutch and other fans of Thomas the Tank Engine, there is a Thomas exhibit at the California Railroad Museum.

The museum offers a play area where children can play with The Island of Sodor’s most famous train, with seating for parents to sit and watch nearby.

That should free Newsom up to focus on his other campaign promises.