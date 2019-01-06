Here’s how to watch inauguration ceremony for incoming governor Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom is set to be sworn in Monday as California’s 40th governor in downtown Sacramento.

The two days of festivities, which included events at the California Railroad Museum and a concert to benefit Camp Fire victims on Sunday, culminates with Monday’s swearing-in ceremony on the steps of the state Capitol at 11 a.m. Admission is free and gates open at 10.

If you’re planning on attending, bring an umbrella. The National Weather Service predicts a 40 percent chance of showers downtown, with a high of 58 degrees. There may be some fog burning off in the morning, forecasters say, though it should clear up before the ceremony is set to start.

If you’re driving to the ceremony, be advised: Several major city streets will be closed to accommodate the ceremony, including 10th Street from N to L streets, according to city spokeswoman Marycon Young. The street has been closed since Friday and will reopen Tuesday at 6 a.m.

If you can’t make the trek downtown, all four local broadcasters – KCRA, CBS 13, ABC 10 and Fox 40 – and Capital Public Radio will carry the event live.