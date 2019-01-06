Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

Here’s how to watch inauguration ceremony for incoming governor Gavin Newsom

By Claire Morgan

January 06, 2019 03:29 PM

Meet the Newsoms: California’s new First Family

When Gavin Newsom becomes California's new governor, his wife and four young kids, will become California’s first family.
By
Up Next
When Gavin Newsom becomes California's new governor, his wife and four young kids, will become California’s first family.
By

Gavin Newsom is set to be sworn in Monday as California’s 40th governor in downtown Sacramento.

The two days of festivities, which included events at the California Railroad Museum and a concert to benefit Camp Fire victims on Sunday, culminates with Monday’s swearing-in ceremony on the steps of the state Capitol at 11 a.m. Admission is free and gates open at 10.

If you’re planning on attending, bring an umbrella. The National Weather Service predicts a 40 percent chance of showers downtown, with a high of 58 degrees. There may be some fog burning off in the morning, forecasters say, though it should clear up before the ceremony is set to start.

If you’re driving to the ceremony, be advised: Several major city streets will be closed to accommodate the ceremony, including 10th Street from N to L streets, according to city spokeswoman Marycon Young. The street has been closed since Friday and will reopen Tuesday at 6 a.m.

If you can’t make the trek downtown, all four local broadcasters – KCRA, CBS 13, ABC 10 and Fox 40 – and Capital Public Radio will carry the event live.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

capitol-alert

Claire Morgan

Claire Morgan covers breaking and public safety news in the Sacramento region. She moved to Sacramento from the Bay Area to attend Sacramento State, where she studies political science and journalism and serves as editor-in-chief of The State Hornet, the university’s student-run news organization.

  Comments  