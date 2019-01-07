Gavin Newsom to criticize Trump White House’s ‘incompetence’ in inaugural speech

In his inaugural speech, incoming California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to criticize President Donald Trump’s “incompetence” and call for California’s liberal government to serve as a contrasting example for the nation.

“People’s lives, freedom, security, the water we drink, the air we breathe – they all hang in the balance. The country is watching us,” he will say, according to excerpts from his prepared speech. “We will offer an alternative to the corruption and incompetence in the White House.”

Newsom will be sworn in as California’s 40th governor Monday during a ceremony outside the Capitol. A major storm in Sacramento prompted organizers to set up huge tents to shield attendees from rain.

On Sunday night, he told media at his inaugural concert his speech won’t have many specifics but instead will lay out a sweeping vision for the state. Details will come later in the week, when he’ll release his state budget proposal.

He’s taking office in a soaring economy that has swelled the state budget with a projected $16 billion in reserves and an additional $14.8 billion unrestricted surplus.

Already, Newsom’s staff has leaked some policy proposals that would raise state spending, such as by expanding opportunities for preschool and parental leave.

But he’s using some of his speech to caution against reckless spending that could cut into reserves and harm services in a recession.

“We will be prudent stewards of taxpayer dollars, pay down debt, and meet our future obligations,” he plans to say Monday. “We will build and safeguard the largest fiscal reserve of any state in American history.”

Newsom, a Democrat, was elected by a wide margin but will still have to govern a vast state with large conservative areas.

“I intend to represent all Californians, not only those who voted for me,” he plans to say. “I recognize that many in our rural communities believe that Sacramento doesn’t care about them – doesn’t even really see them. Well, I see you.”

Newsom has sharply criticized Trump for the past two years. In March, Newsom released a campaign ad that called Trump’s plan for a border wall a “monument to idiocy” and referred to Trump as a “small, scared bully.”

So @realDonaldTrump has finally worked up the nerve to come to CA and visit his precious wall -- a 1900 mile monument to idiocy that is literally IMPOSSIBLE to complete.



We cannot let this small, scared bully hurt our economy and turn ICE into his own personal army of hate. pic.twitter.com/k4p5LKvTKS — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 13, 2018

Some of Newsom’s early appointees for key government positions also have taken stands resisting Trump’s priorities.

Julie Su, whom Newsom named labor secretary late last week, in 2017 directed her employees at the Department of Industrial Relations to keep immigration agents out of state offices unless they had warrants. Su sought to assure low-wage workers that they could report labor law violations without risk of deportation.

Newsom in December said he had a “tweet by tweet” relationship with Trump. The two met in November to visit Paradise, where the Camp Fire leveled a city and killed 86 people.

“We’re grateful that he came. We’re grateful for his time and attention,” Newsom said last month. “That said, we’re living in an environment, tweet by tweet, day by day, issues raise themselves to the fore. That makes it challenging for us to cooperate at all levels all of the time.”