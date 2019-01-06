Capitol Alert

What you need to know about Gavin Newsom’s inauguration Monday

By Claire Morgan

January 06, 2019 09:12 PM

Gavin Newsom speaks about upcoming inauguration

Governor-elect Gavin Newsom speaks to the press after hosting a free family event at the California State Railroad Museum. The event was a pre-inaugural celebration.
Governor-elect Gavin Newsom speaks to the press after hosting a free family event at the California State Railroad Museum. The event was a pre-inaugural celebration.
Updated 9 p.m. Jan. 6. (This story will be updated throughout the day Monday.)

Gavin Newsom is scheduled to be sworn in Monday as California’s 40th governor in downtown Sacramento. The celebration is the most extensive, star-studded and public for a California governor in two decades.

Monday’s swearing-in ceremony on the steps of the state Capitol begins at 11 a.m. (Admission is free and gates open at 10.)

Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s swearing-in ceremony — and about Newsom, his emerging policies and his plans to move to Sacramento.

When Gavin Newsom becomes California's new governor, his wife and four young kids, will become California’s first family.

How to watch Newsom’s inauguration

Here’s how to watch Monday’s inauguration ceremony for Gavin Newsom. What you need to know if you’re driving downtown to see it in person — it’ll likely be raining! — and how to watch from home or elsewhere.

Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom and his family hosted a free family event at the California State Railroad Museum as a pre-inauguration celebration on Jan. 6, 2019. Newsom's inauguration will take place on Jan. 7, 2019.

Wish you knew more about California governor candidate Gavin Newsom? Here's a few notes about the Democratic nominee.

