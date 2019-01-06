What you need to know about Gavin Newsom’s inauguration Monday

Updated 9 p.m. Jan. 6. (This story will be updated throughout the day Monday.)
Gavin Newsom is scheduled to be sworn in Monday as California’s 40th governor in downtown Sacramento. The celebration is the most extensive, star-studded and public for a California governor in two decades.
Monday’s swearing-in ceremony on the steps of the state Capitol begins at 11 a.m. (Admission is free and gates open at 10.)
Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s swearing-in ceremony — and about Newsom, his emerging policies and his plans to move to Sacramento.
How to watch Newsom’s inauguration
