Eddie Murphy’s former Granite Bay mansion to be auctioned soon. Break out the checkbook

Actor and comedian Eddie Murphy’s former Granite Bay mansion has a view of Folsom Lake and a guest house bigger than 5,000 square feet.
All of it will go up for sale at auction later this month.
DeCar Auctions International is auctioning off the estate Oct. 27, fully furnished, the auction house announced Monday in a news release.
Murphy’s former home has seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms and a 10-car garage across 12,627 square feet. Its 5,200-square-foot guest house has three bedrooms, six baths and a three-car garage of its own, according to the news release. Both overlook Folsom Lake.
It’s an absolute auction, “meaning the estate goes to the highest bidder no matter the price,” the news release said. The auction will be held on-site at 9125 Vista De Lago Court at 11 a.m. There will be no minimum price and remote bidding will be available.
Other amenities at the 2.5-acre property include an arcade, home theater, elevator and infinity pool and spa at the main house; there’s also a professional gym, pool, basketball courts, tennis courts and a conference room at the guest house, DeCaro Auctions says.
The home has been a hot topic in the mansion market since 2007, when Murphy sold it for $6.1 million. In 2014, it was listed at $12 million, and this July it was selling at $10 million. (No takers.)
“This exclusive neighborhood is home to several actors and athletes, and is known for its privacy and seclusion, offering all the best of California living,” Daniel DeCaro, the auction house’s founder and CEO, said in a statement.
The home was built in 1998 and the guest house finished in 2004. Murphy lived at the estate until 2007.
Previews of the property, held Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m., can be arranged via phone appointment through DeCaro Auctions until Oct. 26.
