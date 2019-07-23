Want to help adoptable animals in Sacramento? Check out the latest Witherell’s auction

A colorful Maija Peeples painting called “Capitol Capital Corgi” is up for auction to benefit the Sacramento SCPA through July 31 at witherells.com.

The Sacramento SPCA and Witherell’s auction house have teamed up for a benefit auction this month, with more than five dozen lots available and all proceeds going to the SSPCA.

The inaugural auction is online through July 31 at witherells.com.

The auction items were donated to the SPCA over several years, according to a news release from the SPCA and Witherell’s. Some were donations to the SPCA’s Adoptable Goods thrift store and some came from estate or moving donations, said Sarah Haney, the SSPCA’s director of development, in the release.

When the SPCA received items that could not be sold for a fair price at the thrift store, they began setting them aside for an auction, the release said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The lots are very diverse and include many different mediums of artwork as well as vintage items and curios, like a rare 1906 Buffalo Brewing Calendar. The calendar is one of only three known copies and is expected to sell for over $1,000, the release said.

Bidders don’t need to be wealthy to benefit the SPCA; lot estimates start at just $25.

As would be expected, many of the auction lots feature animals, including paintings, photographs, and sculptures. Other lots are eclectic in medium and style, and include more than artwork, with collectibles and jewelry also up for grabs.

“The items are fascinating,” said Tracy Fairchild, a member of the SSPCA board of directors who coordinated the auction effort. “They come from very different eras and sensibilities…we have everything: Sculpture, mixed media artwork. It’s truly hard to describe, it’s so eclectic.”

Some notable items include a Grateful Dead poster, a colorful Maija Peeples painting called “Capitol Capital Corgi,” and two leather footstools, one in the shape of a rhinoceros and the other a hippopotamus.

Many of the items already have dozens of bids.

For more information, to browse the lots or to register to bid, visit witherells.com.