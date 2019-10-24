He once had a museum of antique toys. Now he’s selling part of his collection

An avid collector of historical toys, decorations and other decor, Dolph Gotelli has decided it’s time to streamline his life.

“As a collector I like to share my stuff and I’m at the point now where I have so much, that I want to share it and get rid of it,” said Gotelli, a former design professor at UC Davis.

Gotelli’s Museum of Wonder & Delight in Folsom exhibited part of his collection from 2015 to 2017. Many of the hundreds of objects he’s selling have appeared in past museum shows across the country or in department store retail displays.

“There’s all kinds of memories here from past exhibits, and museums and historic houses,” he said.

Gotelli’s collections began with a Santa Claus theme before expanding to an eclectic mix of textiles, folk art and ephemera. He plans to price the of items between $1 and $500.

The sale is at Kobasic’s Hall at 5324 Riverside Boulevard in Sacramento on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.