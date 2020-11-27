The Gift of Sacramento: Our annual guide to the best local Christmas presents

Even if you have yet to start shopping, there is still plenty of time to pick up some awesome Sacramento-based Christmas gifts for me.

I’ve done most of the legwork for you, all you have to do is place an order and schedule a pickup. I suppose you could also pick up some of these items or something like them for other people on your list as well.

While shopping locally is always a good idea, it might be more important this year than ever. Here are some great ideas to get you started — if you have questions, don’t forget that when you shop locally there’s a real person at the store. I reached out to a few while working on my Christmas list and had answers back in minutes. Customer service is alive and well in Sacramento.

OLD CITY KITES

Giant Rainbow Diamond Kite, $38.99

Entertainment weekly newsletter Find things to do, from music to movies to arts and theater. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

http://www.oldcitykites.com/

We could all use a little more fresh air, and Mary Poppins would tell us to get it by going to fly a kite. Our friends at Old City Kites recommend kites that use a single line for beginners. Their most popular are the Fun Fly Solid Color Delta and the Fun Fly Traditional Solid Color Diamond — but I am a sucker for a rainbow and something giant, so I’m picking the Giant Rainbow Diamond.

CASA DE MERCADO

Sweater Poncho, $24.95

https://casademercado.net/

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

These beautiful ponchos look cozy as can be. I think the collar sets it apart from most of the other ponchos I’ve come across. They come in dark blue, tan, off white, black, and red. So you could even get me a couple of colors. Meanwhile, you will want to redo your home with Talavera tiles after seeing them.

COPPER FORGED

Large Round Celtic Earrings, $16.00

https://www.copper-forged.com/collections/earrings/products/round-celtic

All the jewelry at Copper Forged is handmade, so you really can’t go wrong. I’ve chosen the Celtic design because it’s a beautiful earring and a great size, and I love copper. But you should also consider the personalized jewelry. That’s Sarah, and don’t forget the H. It’s made to order by hand, and available in silver or gold.

DISPLAY CALIFORNIA

Sacramento City Series Market Tote, $40.00

https://bit.ly/3m0vGnS

They have a lot of fun options available at Display California, and this is one of their most popular items. It’s a crazy sturdy bag, and it’s made by female artisans getting fair trade wages, profit dividends and retirement funds. Opt for this one and you’ve shopped locally, helped employ a woman otherwise in poverty and given me an awesome all-purpose tote. You are a saint. You could even throw in a Burly Variety Shrub Syrup Six Pack and a California Love Hoodie. If you wanted to.

STRAPPING STORE

SAC Ceramic Tile Coasters, $10 each

https://www.strappingstore.com/search/sag/

Even better, you could put together a set of four or five of them. Each one features a Sacramento landmark. It’s also worth noting that if you wanted to fill my Christmas stocking with awesome stuffers, this is the place to do it. Don’t forget the sherpa-lined socks with rainbows and a bag of Swedish Dala Horse candy. Also, we could all use a new mask, and this is the place for fun and even snarky ones. I will take the one that says, “It’s fine. I’m fine. Everything is fine.” Thank you.

BOHEMIAN AESTHETIC ATELIER

Wild Aloof Rebel Eau de Toilette, $56

https://www.bohemianaesthetic.com/shop/wild-aloof-rebel

This place is full of spa-like smells. Bath salts and clay masks and soy candles, oh my. Without even smelling it in person I can tell you “Wild Aloof Rebel” is the scent for me. High-fives to all who know the TV show referenced with that name. That show has gotten me through this pandemic and therefore I need this smell in my life.

THE BEE BOX

Mini Honey Flight, $30.00

https://www.thebeebx.com/product-page/mini-honey-flight

I spend a lot of the winter drinking tea from dawn til dusk, and I love having a special honey to add for its health benefits and deliciousness. This honey flight is packaged in ridiculously cute apothecary-style bottles, and you get to select five honey varieties. Definitely orange blossom and blueberry blossom; after that, they all sound good. And maybe throw in a jar of sugar and spice creamed honey for my peanut butter toast. Or golden milk creamed honey for a hot toddy.

PRACTICAL CYCLE TRANSPORTATION CO.

Pedago Interceptor III Electric Bike, starting at $2,995.00

https://www.practicalcycle.com/

I’d like to be a biker, but I’m not at all. So I think I might really enjoy an electric bike. Practical Cycle is a customer-focused bike shop that’s ready to help make bicycling a practical choice for everyday people. The staff will help you select a bike based on what you need it for, from commuting to shopping to exercise, or all of the above.

CLASSY HIPPIE TEA CO.

Slow Dance Tea, $12-$53.

https://www.classyhippieteaco.com/

As I said before, I spend my winter drinking tea all day long. I usually drink black or green tea in the morning and then switch over to something without caffeine. I remember when I first discovered Rooibos tea. So much flavor! No caffeine! All the teas here look delicious, but I’ve picked Slow Dance because I’ll get all the hot coziness of a good mug of tea with coconut and pineapple flavors to make me dream of summer.

THE CHOCOLATE ARCHITECT

Wine Pairing Box, $36.95.

https://bit.ly/3m2lRFU

I’ll take a Cabernet Sauvignon Pairing box, please. I am beyond intrigued by the Chocolate Silk, which is chocolate without trans fat, added preservatives, or edible waxes. It has a truffle-like texture, and I am here for it. It’s made right in Folsom, and they even have craft beer pairings for other people on your list.

ARTFULLY ROOTED

JM Blood Orange, Patchouli, and Cedar Wood Handmade Soap, $3.00-$6.00

https://bit.ly/3pU7jKO

As long as we’re all washing our hands constantly, it might be fun to use a gorgeous soap. The teenage girl in me still can’t let go of patchouli and the grown up in me loves the smell of blood oranges. Artfully Rooted is full of decor and gifts, but these pretty handmade soaps are so unique. Just look at the watermelon one!

THE GAME GETAWAY

King of Tokyo, $42.99

https://the-game-getaway.square.site/s/shop

Our family spends a lot of the Christmas break playing games. Our kids are 17, 15, and 10, and that can be a very challenging collection of ages to pick a game for. We all grew weary of Life, and playing Monopoly made me call my own mother and apologize for all the times I made her play that game. Some of our summer family favorites were the dice game Farkle and card game Dutch Blitz. If you aren’t sure what game to look for, you need to talk to Ron. I told Ron what kinds of games we like to play and the ages we were working with, and he suggested King of Tokyo, which I had never heard of. He describes it as a combination of Yahtzee, King of the Hill and Godzilla. He also recommends Pinball Challenge by Brio, which he says is a combination of pinball and air hockey. Sounds pretty fun to me.

RUBY’S BOOKS

Night by Elie Wiesel, $10.12

https://bit.ly/33dredM

You know who has really had a tough time during all of this quarantining? Independent bookstores. Real life bookstores are vital to communities. The people at bookshop.org created the site so you could shop from your local bookstores with the ease of shopping online at other very large retailers. Show Ruby’s Books some love, and get your books there. Granted, “Night” doesn’t sound like a book you would randomly give for a holiday gift, but I would really like to read it. So it’s a great gift for me.

THE SECRET GARDEN

Self Care Kit — Christmas Garden, $29.99

https://bit.ly/3m1a22B

These kits come with a hand-wrapped botanical smoke wand, all-natural soap, a geode and a hand-poured soy candle made in Elk Grove. I think it’s pretty safe to say that 2020 is the year of self care. Bring on the positive energy! While you’re there, maybe grab me a take-home kit so I can get crafty. It would be fun to make some mosaic Christmas ornaments or a meditation garden.

BEARPAW

Puffy Slippers, $39.99

https://bearpaw.com/puffy-slipper-2581w

Bearpaw coziness is just over in Citrus Heights and there’s an outlet store. While you check out the deals, you can grab me a pair of the Puffy Slippers. My feet are cold from November to March, and I’m not really leaving my house anyway. It might be the best year ever for a slipper gift. I say yes to wool-blend lining surrounding my toes. The puffy coat looking upper is a fun twist.

THE STRUM SHOP

Kala Satin Mahogany Tenor Ukulele, $99.99

https://bit.ly/3m3z7Ke

If we’re being honest, I kind of wish you had bought this for me at the beginning of all the quarantining, but the holiday season will have to do. I think my teens would steal this from me but I can probably share. I’ve picked a tenor ukulele because that’s what the lead singer for Twenty One Pilots plays, and those are the songs I’m going to have to learn to impress those teens and secretly enjoy myself.

ZHUSH MODERN

California State Geometric Necklace, $33.00

https://bit.ly/33dW5qZ

Zhush Modern is full of great gifts, but I’ve selected the California Necklace to show some California love. It comes in silver-plated, brass, or stainless steel and it’s beautiful. I’d recommend grabbing some wool felt ornaments (Christmas mice? Llamas?) to add to the package because it would just be cute.

COPPER RIVER BAGS

Westfield Tote Bag, $424.00

https://www.copperriverbags.com/

This tote is distressed, oil-tanned excel Napa leather lined with turquoise suede, and I feel like it was made for me. It will be, actually. It’s crafted at the time of order. It’s a super-sturdy, gorgeous bag that I can put my laptop in, or use for shopping. This year has required a lot of being “on the go,” and this is the bag for it.

MIEL

Large Wellness Box, $100.00

https://www.mielapothecary.com/

The box contents change seasonally based on what is available from local makers, which means you can get me another one for my April birthday and it will be totally different. It includes things like tea, handmade soap, pottery, spices, botanical smoke wands, incense or candles, essential oil rollers, room spray and healing gummies or tinctures. These boxes are beautifully curated, and there are also smaller ones available to give to all the people in your life who need a little calm this season. They’re available to order online and pick up in either Miel location.

ZANZIBAR FAIR TRADE

Capiz Shell 5-inch Lotus Tealights, assorted colors, $16.00

https://bit.ly/2UWAb6V

I could really use some colorful splashes in my house and these are gorgeous. They look so delicate, and would be especially pretty when a tealight is lit. You can make an appointment to browse at Zanzibar, which you will want to do because you need to see it all. Don’t miss the dog paw wooden boxes or the poison pendants.