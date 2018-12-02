Animal intervention program helps kids by teaching them to help animals

Dillon Craig, 18, nicknamed “The Dog Whisperer,” hugs Tika during a dog training class held by Kristi Cooney, the president of Good Sense Dogs, at Gerber Junior High School on November 27, 2018. Craig had never known or about or experienced a cat purring until he held a kitten in his lap during Cooney’s class. Cooney says he has a knack for training dogs and is in his second year with the program. Gerber is a school for students who have been expelled or experienced other trouble with regular school. Cooney, who used to work with dogs in the prisons, decided to attempt to break the cycle of delinquency earlier by exposing at-risk youth to animals, to teach empathy for animals and vocational skills. She teaches dog training, animal care and brings in speakers to talk about different careers working with animals. Book of Dreams readers are asked to donate money to purchase dog training supplies that students can keep and bus passes for students to get to their internships. Autumn Payne apayne@sacbee.com